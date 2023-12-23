The Israeli army has "executed" dozens of elderly people in Gaza in "direct shooting operations" since October 7, a human rights watchdog has said.

In a statement, Geneva based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that 1,049 elderly men and women have been killed so far — about 1 percent of the estimated 107,000 elderly people who live in the Gaza, and 3.9 percent of all Palestinian deaths.

"The majority of them were crushed to death under the debris of their homes or the shelter centres where they sought safety after Israeli aircrafts bombed their homes, or while being forced to seek basic necessities in the streets and marketplaces. Alarmingly, however, dozens were targeted in killings and field executions," it said.

The monitor said: "The elderly are paying a high price for the disproportionate attacks carried out by Israeli forces, as hundreds of them have been killed in Israel's genocide, and thousands more injured."

Detention and torture