One more journalist has been killed in Palestine's Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks, bringing the total number of journalists killed to 100 since October 7.

"The number of journalists killed has risen to 100, men and women, since the start of the brutal war on Gaza, after the martyrdom of journalist Mohammed Abu Hweidy in an Israeli airstrike in the Shujaiya neighbourhood," the government media office said on Friday.

The first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war have been the deadliest recorded for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location, the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said earlier this week.

Most of the journalists and media workers killed in the war — 61 out of 68 — were Palestinian.

'Dangerous situation'

The report said on Thursday that it was "particularly concerned about an apparent pattern of targeting of journalists and their families by the Israeli military."