Turkish security forces have “neutralised” 16 terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said, after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed in two days of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists were “neutralised” in the Claw-Lock Operation region, a ministry statement on Saturday said, implying that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region. PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In a later statement, the ministry said an air operation was carried out at 1900 GMT (22:00 local time) on terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, and a total of 29 targets including caves, shelters and warehouses used by terrorists were destroyed.

The targets were detected to have been containing terrorists responsible for the attacks, including some senior members, and many terrorists were neutralised, it added.

The ministry underlined that the operation was carried out in accordance with Türkiye's right to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN and every precaution was taken to ensure that innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets and the environment were out of harm's way.

National Defence Minister Yasar Guler directed and managed the air operations from the Air Force Operations Center that destroyed targets.

Guler congratulated pilots who successfully hit the targets, along with senior commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces.