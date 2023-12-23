TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Altun warns of black propaganda on social media
Altun advised social media users to avoid content containing disinformation that may benefit terrorism and he urged them to rely only on official statements.
Altun warns of black propaganda on social media
“The success of the all-out fight against terrorism depends on acting consciously and responsibly against this disinformation,” he said. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2023

Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun warned that social media is "becoming a tool for the black propaganda” as Türkiye’s anti-terrorism efforts continue.

“While our Armed Forces continue this fight with great effort and sacrifice, sharing and spreading unverified content about our martyrs and our Armed Forces on social media means being a tool for the black propaganda of terrorist organisations,” Altun wrote on X.

He said one of the aims of terrorism is to weaken and collapse national unity, integrity, social morale and motivation through disinformation and black propaganda.

“The success of the all-out fight against terrorism depends on acting consciously and responsibly against this disinformation,” he said.

Altun advised social media users to avoid content containing disinformation that may benefit terrorism and he urged them to rely only on official statements.

Anti-terror efforts

RECOMMENDED

He reiterated that Türkiye’s efforts will continue until the last terrorist is “neutralised.”

Turkish authorities use "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Twelve Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by terrorists in northern Iraq in the last two days.

Turkish airstrikes destroyed 29 terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, with many terrorists "neutralised," Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

RelatedTurkish security forces ‘neutralise’ 16 terrorists in northern Iraq
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment