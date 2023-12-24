Ten Indian passengers among more than 300, including unaccompanied minors, on a Nicaragua-bound plane held in France over suspected human trafficking have applied for asylum, a source close to the case told AFP Saturday.

The plane has been held at Vatry airport, 150 kilometres (95 miles) east of Paris, since arriving from Dubai on Thursday following an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying potential victims of human trafficking.

The Paris prosecutor's office said there were 11 unaccompanied minors on board the Airbus jet, although regional authorities earlier pinned the number at 13.

Six of the minors also expressed an interest in applying for asylum, Aurore Opyrchal, a lawyer appointed by the region to represent some of the passengers, told AFP.

French authorities have not yet confirmed the passenger details.

The 303 passengers of the flight operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines were still in the airport's entrance hall on Saturday morning, an AFP reporter saw.

Hearings are due to be held Sunday before a judge who has the authority to extend the detention order being used by border police by another eight days.

Tarpaulin covered the entrance hall's glass exterior and nearby administrative buildings, while police and gendarmes prevented access.

Detention for two extended