More than 2,150 PKK terrorists have been “neutralised” since January 1, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler said.

“The total number of terrorists neutralised since the beginning of the year has reached 2,156,” Guler told Turkish pilots who conducted airstrikes Saturday in northern Iraq and Syria to eliminate terrorists.

“No treacherous member of any terrorist organisation can escape the grasp of our heroic soldiers,” said Guler on Sunday.

His remarks came after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed and six were injured by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

Following the attack by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye reaffirmed its determination to fight and eliminate terrorism at its source.

“The operations will continue with an unyielding offensive approach until the bloody terrorists disappear from this geography, regardless of whoever supports them, amidst escalating violence and pressure,” stressed Guler.

Defence chief's visit to Iraqi border

Amid ongoing anti-terror operations, Türkiye's minister of national defence paid a visit to the country's southern border with Iraq.

“Throughout the night, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, who led operations from the Air Force Operations Center, went to the Iraqi border with the first light of the morning,” the ministry said on X, adding that Guler was accompanied by the military top brass.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.