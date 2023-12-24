Israeli forces have launched a relentless bombardment campaign and ground invasion of Gaza ever since Hamas group launched a shock attack on October 7.

It killed about 1,140 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 20,258 people in the besieged Palestinian territory, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The United Nations estimates Israel's war on Gaza has displaced 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million population.

AFP spoke to three Palestinian women who shared how the conflict has upended their lives.

Nour al-Wahidi, 24, medical intern

Wearing a stethoscope around her neck, Wahidi recalled spending 38 consecutive days treating patients in terrible conditions at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, which has been raided by Israeli forces.

"I worked through moments of escalation these past two years, but everything about this war is different: the length, the death toll, the severity of injuries, the displacement," she said.

For a month now Wahidi has been sharing an apartment with 20 members of her extended family, having been displaced twice since the war broke out.

The medical intern is working in the emergency ward of the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, in the besieged territory's south.

"Every day, I come across suffering that I never thought I would see," she said.

Some of her relatives took shelter at a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, while others remained in Gaza.

Wahidi has lost all contact with those who stayed behind in Gaza City because the grid is often down and communications frequently cut.

"Before, I was home with everything I needed. Now I'm in this strange place, without water or food," she said.

"The situation is catastrophic."

She also warned that "there's been a rapid spread of disease".

Still, she tries to make do by telling herself that others have it even worse.

"After work, I can go home, I can cook and light a fire. I wash my hands when there's water," she said, counting her blessings.

"We've had to consider water and food supplies, and how to charge our phones -- things we never thought about before," she added.

"No one deserves to live like this."

Sondos al-Bayed, 32, housewife

Bayed hails from Gaza City but is now living in a tent outside the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah.

She shares the space with her journalist husband and three children.

"Our life has been turned upside down. It's been a total 180," she said.