Türkiye's Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu has called for sincere global partnerships in health, presenting the country's “Producing Health Model” as a framework for innovation and shared progress.

“With the goal of One World for Health, I would like to express that we, as Türkiye, are open to sincere collaboration with you, the valuable healthcare pioneers, particularly based on our "Producing Health Model," Memisoglu said on Tuesday at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

He said Türkiye’s health system has undergone a "major change and transformation" over the past 25 years, now offering "the most comprehensive and accessible health services free of charge."