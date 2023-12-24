Voting for Tunisia's first local council elections began on Sunday.

Voting started at 8 AM local time (0700GMT) and will last for 10 hours in 4,685 election centers set up in 2,155 regions across the North African country.

More than 9 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in the elections to choose their local representatives, according to data from the Supreme Electoral Council.

The voting will be the first step in determining the composition of a new Local and Regional National Council.