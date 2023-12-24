WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polls open in Tunisia's local election amid boycott by political parties
The voting will be the first step in determining the composition of a new Local and Regional National Council.
Polls open in Tunisia's local election amid boycott by political parties
Voting started at 8 am local time  and will last for 10 hours in 4,685 election centers set up in 2,155 regions. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
December 24, 2023

Voting for Tunisia's first local council elections began on Sunday.

Voting started at 8 AM local time (0700GMT) and will last for 10 hours in 4,685 election centers set up in 2,155 regions across the North African country.

More than 9 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in the elections to choose their local representatives, according to data from the Supreme Electoral Council.

The voting will be the first step in determining the composition of a new Local and Regional National Council.

RECOMMENDED

Each of the 279 local councils will send a member chosen by draw to their provincial council. Among the members sent to the provincial councils, 77 council members will serve in the Local and Regional National Council, according to the quota allocated to the regions.

Parties across the political spectrum are boycotting the election, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

RelatedTunisia postpones vote on law criminalising relations with Israel
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment