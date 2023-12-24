US stocks reversed earlier gains on Friday as investors took a breather ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend, having digested cooler-than-expected inflation data which firmed bets for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the new year.

All three indexes turned lower as the afternoon progressed after an initial rally on data showing that inflation is inching closer to the U.S. central bank's target.

Small caps handily outperformed the broader market, with the Russell 2000 last up 0.6%.

Nasdaq and Dow set to achieve longest weekly gains since early 2019

All three indexes are on track for their eighth consecutive weekly gains, the longest weekly winning streak for the S&P 500 since late 2017.

For the Nasdaq and the Dow, it will mark the longest streak of consecutive weekly gains since the beginning of 2019.

The S&P 500 is now within 1% of its record close reached in January 2022. Should it close above that level, that will confirm the benchmark index has been in a bull market since bottoming in October 2022.

"In the context of what we've seen on a year-to-date basis, it's actually pretty extraordinary what we've seen in the fourth quarter," said Michael Green, chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management in New York. "Small caps continue their absolute tear."

"The Russell 2000 has gone from being down on the year as of August to now being up 15.6% for the year," Green said. "This truly has become an 'everything' rally."

PCE report on inflation

A swath of data was released on the last trading day before the long weekend, notably the Commerce Department's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, which showed inflation continues to meander down toward the Fed's average annual 2% target.