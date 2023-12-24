Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei this week unleashed a mega-decree to change or scrap 366 economic rules in a country accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market.

The move is a first in Argentina's history, with none of its democratically elected presidents or dictators attempting such a massive dismantling of the system.

It is also exactly what Milei promised on the campaign trail, where he would wave around a live chainsaw to symbolize his bid to slash public spending, as Argentina creaks under triple-digit inflation after decades of financial mismanagement.

However, according to Argentine law, Congress still has the power to sink Milei's program.

Content of Milei's economic decree

Ten days after taking office, and on the eve of the festive holidays, Milei presented his "necessary and urgent" decree to loosen some of the rules governing the country's economy as annual inflation hit 160 percent.

One big change will be the removal of all constraints between tenant and landlord, such as laws on rental increases.

In recent years landlords have increasingly priced their properties in dollars to avoid being stuck with rental income long overtaken by soaring inflation.

This has been a nightmare for renters in a country where access to dollars had been strictly controlled.

Milei has also loosened labour laws, with the trial period for new employees going from three to eight months. Compensation laws for dismissal without cause have been modified in favor of companies and he plans to renegotiate labor agreements in force since 1975.

He also scrapped limits on exports and said the internet market will be liberalized.

Milei also ditched rules preventing the privatization of state enterprises and has already set his sights on national airline Aerolineas Argentinas and oil company YPF.

He also moved to limit the right to strike, which is enshrined in the constitution