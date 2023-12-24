WORLD
Live blog: Overnight Russian attack on Kherson kills 4, injures 9 – Kiev
Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 669th day.
Ukrainian sappers inspect a field for explosive devices in Kherson region. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023

0953 GMT — Four people have been killed in Russian forces attacks in different regions of Ukraine, an official said, adding that its forces also shot down 14 drones.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, said on Telegram that four people were killed and nine others injured during overnight shelling in his region.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, medical institutions, an educational institution, and objects of critical infrastructure in Kherson," he said.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian military claimed that it shot down 14 Russian drones in attacks on multiple regions of the country.

"On the night of Dec 24, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked with 15 'Shahed' type drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

1043 GMT — Ukraine says blockade ends at Poland border point

Polish truckers ended their blockade of a border checkpoint with Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said, days after the countries discussed resolving a row that has soured ties.

Polish hauliers have blocked crossing points since early November to protest what they say is unfair competition from Ukrainian truckers.

The Ukrainian border guard said on Telegram that the protest at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended at 9:30 am (0730 GMT), with the registration and crossing of trucks resuming "as usual."

For our live updates from Saturday (December 23), click here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
