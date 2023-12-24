Sunday, December 24, 2023

0953 GMT — Four people have been killed in Russian forces attacks in different regions of Ukraine, an official said, adding that its forces also shot down 14 drones.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, said on Telegram that four people were killed and nine others injured during overnight shelling in his region.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, medical institutions, an educational institution, and objects of critical infrastructure in Kherson," he said.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian military claimed that it shot down 14 Russian drones in attacks on multiple regions of the country.

"On the night of Dec 24, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked with 15 'Shahed' type drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region," the Ukrainian Air Force said.