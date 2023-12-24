Since the PKK terrorist attack on Friday, which killed 12 soldiers, Turkish airstrikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, neutralising many terrorists.

In a statement posted by the National Defence Ministry on X, Minister Yasar Guler said the number of terrorists "neutralised" following the terror attacks in the Claw-Lock region of northern Iraq had risen to 30.

After visiting Turkish soldiers injured in the Claw-Lock Operation region, Guler went to Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province and visited the 23rd Infantry Division Command.

There, the defence minister shared information about the latest situation in the region and gave anti-terror operations instructions to Turkish forces.

Following the terrorists’ attack in northern Iraq on Friday, Türkiye reaffirmed its determination to fight and eliminate terrorism at its source.