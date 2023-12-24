A freed Israeli hostage has said Hamas fighters protected her during Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Chen Goldstein-Almog, 48, and her 17-year-old daughter Agam Goldstein-Almog along with young boys Gal, 11, and Tal, 9, were taken captive during a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The four were set free under an agreement between Hamas and Israel last month, which saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

Chen recounted that the hostages were staying somewhere behind a supermarket when Israeli airstrikes hit nearby.

"Our guards, our captors ... were on top of us, protecting us with their bodies from the strikes," Chen said. "We were very valuable to them," she added.

The Israeli woman recalled asking her captors if they were going to kill them, "and they would tell us: We will die before you."