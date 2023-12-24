WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polls close in Tunisia's local elections amid boycott by political parties
Voter turnout reached 7.68% three hours before closure of polling stations, electoral commission says.
Polls close in Tunisia's local elections amid boycott by political parties
A citizen is seen voting at a local polling station for the first round of elections for the new "Local and Regional National Council" in Tunis, Tunisia on December 24, 2023. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023

Voting has closed in Tunisia's first local elections amid a boycott from political parties.

Polling stations closed at 6:00 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on Sunday, according to the country's electoral commission.

Voting began at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) in 4,685 polling stations across the North African country.

Voter turnout reached 7.68% three hours before the closure of the polling stations, electoral commission chief Farouk Bouasker told a press conference in the capital Tunis.

RelatedTunisia heads to polls with voters unsure of new electoral rules
RECOMMENDED

More than 9 million voters were eligible to cast their ballot in Sunday's polls to choose their local representatives, according to data from the election commission.

The voting was the first step in determining the composition of a new Local and Regional National Council.

Parties across the political spectrum boycotted the election, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem