More than 9 million voters were eligible to cast their ballot in Sunday's polls to choose their local representatives, according to data from the election commission.

The voting was the first step in determining the composition of a new Local and Regional National Council.

Parties across the political spectrum boycotted the election, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.