Hundreds of residents of Serbia’s capital tried to break into the Belgrade City Assembly building as they gathered to protest the results of snap general and local elections that took place last weekend.

The protest rally was organised by the Serbia Against Violence (SPN) coalition, which said the elections were marred by irregularities.

Protesters managed to breach security fences put up by police, broke windows and doors and attempted to enter the building, according to an Anadolu cameraman who was at the scene.

Two SPN leaders, Srdjan Milivojevic and Vladimir Obradovic, tried to open the door to the building but failed to do so.

'Go in!, Go in!'

A police officer appeared at the entrance to the assembly and warned them that forced entry is a “criminal offense.”