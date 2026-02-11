Libya granted several foreign companies new oil exploration and production licences for the first time in 17 years on Wednesday, after more than a decade of political instability.

The hydrocarbon-rich country is seeking to draw major global energy companies back, while boosting daily oil production by 850,000 barrels over the next 25 years.

The winners of the latest bidding round included US oil giant Chevron and Hungary's ALTEO.

Consortia of Spain's Repsol with British Petroleum, Repsol with Hungary's MOLGroup, and Eni North Africa with QatarEnergy, were also granted licences.

This marked "a return of trust and resuming institutional work in one of the country's most important sectors after a long time of pause and challenges", Masoud Suleman, head of the National Oil Corporation, said during the announcement ceremony.

The NOC chief also promised "integrity, transparency, equal opportunities" and to "maximise national returns".