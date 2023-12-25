WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel accused of torture on Palestinian detainees as testimonies emerge
A detailed joint statement by Palestinian groups reveal instances where prisoners were subjected to beatings with batons and rifles.
Israel accused of torture on Palestinian detainees as testimonies emerge
 / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2023

Harrowing testimonies have emerged on cases of torture by the Israeli military on Palestinian detainees from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to a joint statement by prisoners’ affairs groups.

"The testimonies from recently released detainees in Gaza revealed gruesome details of torture and abuse by the occupying army upon them, with their bodies bearing signs of abuse," the statement said on Sunday.

The prisoners' society published a video showing an elderly man with bruises and wounds on his feet and wrists.

"Prisoner Nael Al Barghouti, 66, had been tortured during his transfer from Ofer Prison in western Ramallah, to Gilboa Prison in northern Israel," the press release said.

Al Barghouti "was brutally beaten with batons and rifles and the assault on him and his fellow prisoners continued for three consecutive hours".

RECOMMENDED

The assault on the prisoners was focused on the chest and rib, resulting in fractures and contusions, according to the statement.

Al Barghouti was released in a 2011 exchange deal between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel, only to be re-arrested in 2014.

He was then re-sentenced to life imprisonment, serving a total of 44 years in Israeli prisons, making it the longest sentence among the prisoners.

RelatedThreads of resistance: Unravelling the journey of the Palestinian keffiyeh
RelatedLive blog: 70 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Maghazi refugee camp
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem