Mohamed Amine Htiouich began honing his metal engraving skills as a teenager. Now the 37-year-old Tunisian is training the next generation in the ancient art, recently recognised by UNESCO.

Htiouich first worked on copper, then silver and finally gold at the family's workshop in the old medina of Tunis.

Two decades later, he offers free apprenticeships to young enthusiasts in the art of manually cutting words or symbols into jewellery and household objects, a craft often passed down from father to son.

"I don't want to see this tradition disappear," said Htiouich. "I'm afraid that one day there will be no succession."

While it is gaining recognition abroad, local artisans regret that metal engraving remains undervalued at home and suffers from a lack of government support.

The UNESCO designation "commits us to preserving this exceptional know-how", said Imed Soula, a Tunisian artisan who helped get engraving nominated for the list.

Soula told AFP that local craftsm en were "inspired by the aesthetic, religious and cultural references of their societies" when creating the exquisite works.

'No craftsmen' left

At his workshop in the Den Den suburb of Tunis, Chiheb Eddine Ben Jabballah often teaches the craft to women looking to make jewellery or baskets with chiseled-copper ornaments.

The 68-year-old — who also heads Tunisia's national chamber of craftsmen — has trained hundreds of engravers over a career spanning five decades.

But he said the apprenticeships are often too short, lasting only three months.

"It takes at least two years to learn all the techniques of engraving," he explained of the craft, which dates back to the Carthaginians.

The large variety of techniques stems from the intermingling of Islamic civilisation and Mediterranean traditions, along with indigenous Amazigh heritage and Far Eastern influences.

Proud of his rich profession, Ben Jabballah regretted however that it had become "little valued" at home.

In Morocco, artisan Abdelilah Mounir believes the UNESCO designation will "help on the tourism and commercial level".