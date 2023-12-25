King Charles III is giving his second Christmas message from Buckingham Palace in front of a live tree decorated with sustainable ornaments.

The message to be broadcast at 3 pm Monday will be the king's second holiday address since he ascended the throne but the first since his coronation in May.

The natural decorations adorning the tree were made from wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pine cones and paper. The tree will later be replanted, the palace says.

Charles has promoted environmental causes, such as protecting wildlife and combating climate crisis long before it became popular, throughout much of his life. He spoke at the beginning of the month at the UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai.