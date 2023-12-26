In the age of digital information, the fight against fake news, fueled by "click-bait journalism," rages on. Over the years, navigating the digital terrain has presented a growing challenge in separating fact from fiction.

And the year 2023 has been no different.

Yet fact-checkers, journalists and information experts continue to debunk the narratives constructed on disinformation and deceit.

From political hoaxes to health-related misinformation, here are the top 10 fake news stories debunked in 2023.

Aid to Afghanistan and Ukraine

Claim: A January 26 video on social media falsely claimed the US has given Ukraine a total of $91.3B in aid and that that amount had surpassed "twice the US expenditure for its war in Afghanistan". The post generated thousands of likes and shares.

Fact: The US has spent more than $849B on its war in Afghanistan since it invaded the country in 2001, including on ongoing reconstruction efforts, as per government reports. As for Ukraine, Washington has allocated approximately $113B in aid for Kiev following Russia's military offensive in early 2022.

Contrary to the misinformation, US Congress approved several spending packages for Ukraine in the past year, totalling approximately $113B. These allocations, dispersed in March, May, September and December, also consist of funding for NATO allies.

US expenditure figures for Afghanistan and Ukraine include military spending and humanitarian aid.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Claim: On August 2, a video surfaced on Facebook falsely claiming that "Hiroshima and Nagasaki were never nuked". This misleading content appeared shortly after the release of the film "Oppenheimer," which centres on the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the key figure behind the development of the first nuclear bombs.

Fact: On August 6, 1945, the US deployed a 13-kiloton uranium bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, killing an estimated 237,000 people. Three days later, the US dropped a 21-kiloton plutonium bomb on Nagasaki, killing over 73,000. Japan announced its surrender to the US the next day.

Tedros not vaccinated

Claim: An Instagram user shared a post on X from conservative radio host Stew Peters that misleadingly claimed that "TEDROS SAYS HE ISN'T VACCINATED".

Fact: On September 12, Peters posted an edited clip from a 2022 HBO documentary featuring Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the clip, Ghebreyesus suggested that he delayed getting the COVID-19 vaccine in protest against vaccination failures in African countries.

However, in the full interview with Jon Cohen published in Science magazine on June 18, 2021, Tedros stated that he had already received his first vaccination on May 12, 2021, and even shared a photo of the event on Twitter, emphasising the importance of vaccinations.

Russia helping Palestine

Claim: On October 28, an Instagram video falsely implied that Russia was planning to militarily assist the Palestinians in Gaza. The video, titled "Putin Announced Russia Will Openly Help Palestine. No One Can Stop Us," features President Vladimir Putin addressing troops at a military rally, showcasing armoured vehicles and aerial displays of fighter jets.

Fact: The initial video was not produced during Israel's war on Gaza, but was from a May 2021 World War II "victory" ceremony, when Putin celebrated Victory Day and commemorated the defeat of Nazism in 1945. In the 2021 speech, Putin made no mention of Palestine, Palestinians or Israel.

While Putin condemned the October 7 Hamas attack and cautioned Israel against blocking aid to Gaza, he did not announce military support for the Palestinians of Gaza.

Vegan bombs

Claim: On October 24, a viral video shared by conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams on Instagram falsely suggested that Greta Thunberg advocated for the use of "sustainable tanks and weaponry" in armed conflicts.