There is an unspoken rule in the tech industry in the United States — a red line that, if crossed, might affect one's career forever.

This boundary has nothing to do with coding or algorithms; it is about a subject that even the most outspoken of Silicon Valley techies hesitate to bring up: Israel's collective punishment of Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

But one dissenting voice has rang out through the silence of the tech industry, speaking out against Israel's brutal bombardment and ground offensive in the besieged enclave that have killed more than 20,000 people – most of them women and children.

Through scathing blog posts and social media updates, New York-based tech innovator Paul Biggar has raised a serious issue: How the silence of the tech industry is encouraging Israel to continue its atrocity on helpless Palestinian civilians.

"I think the thing that's important going forward for the tech industry is that they need to realise that Palestinians are people and that there are indeed two sides to this conflict," he tells TRT World in an exclusive interview.

"And by having this purely, and just purely pro-Israel thing, they're fueling the violence," said Biggar, founder and CEO of Darklang, a company focused on simplifying the process of building scalable applications.

He first articulated his anguish in a searing blog post titled 'I can't sleep', which resonated with many people globally.

Having spoken publicly about misogyny and techies' efforts to circumvent COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements, Paul used his platform to express how difficult it was for him to continue his day-to-day activities as images of dead children in Gaza kept flashing before his eyes.

"The inhumanity of the soldiers is unbearable. They shoot civilians in the street, imprison and torture children, and strip and humiliate innocent men," he said in the post.

"But the soldiers are having fun. They're posting to TikTok, doing some war crimes, then celebrating on the beach. I hate them. I hate them."

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's buildings damaged or destroyed and nearly two million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

About a week after Biggar published his blog, he was removed from the board of directors of CircleCI, a continuous integration and delivery platform tech company he founded.

"In the blog post, I wrote, there were 51 references (sourcing) to almost every sentence, and certainly every sentence that had even a touch of controversy was well supported. And the reason I did that is because anyone who speaks up is immediately criticised," Biggar tells TRT World.

"It was a very one-sided blog post. And of course, it was one-sided because there's only one side to having bombs dropped on civilians and their houses and being forced to evacuate".

Start from scratch

In a striking contrast to his picturesque surroundings in the beautiful town of Aix en Provence, Biggar's thoughts were immersed in Gaza.

"I really could not sleep," he says.

Biggar's blog post wasn't a result of impulsive emotions. Before October 7, he did not know much of the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict. So, he started from the basics.

"Seeing that deflection just made me very angry. So I went into research mode," Biggar tells TRT World.

"I read the word Nakba for the first time in October. And the more I learnt about the history, the more I felt like I was getting affected by investors speaking up for Israel, so I wrote the first draft of 'I can't sleep'."

In response to the post, Biggar received a massive outpouring of feelings and messages that were overwhelmingly positive.