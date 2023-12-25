The World Health Organization has said it led missions to barely functioning hospitals in northern Gaza at the weekend, describing growing desperation and starving people stripping an aid truck of supplies.

The UN health agency and its partners delivered aid, including fuel, to the devastated Al Shifa hospital, once Gaza's biggest and most advanced medical facility, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

What the participants in the December 23 mission witnessed was "rising desperation due to acute hunger," Tedros said.

"Partners demand immediate scale-up of food and water to ensure population health and stability."

The war broke out after Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people and seized 250 hostages, according to a tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel has launched a relentless military assault that has killed more than 20,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Famine threat

At Al Shifa, Tedros warned that "relentless hostilities and massive numbers of wounded people have brought its capacities to its knees."

He voiced hope that Saturday's delivery of 19,200 litres of generator fuel would help revive vital services at the hospital, which can currently only provide "the most basic of first aid." But, he stressed, "more will be needed."

The facility, which has suffered significant damage and seen its oxygen plant destroyed, is also providing refuge to around 50,000 displaced people, according to hospital authorities.

Sean Casey, a WHO Emergency Medical Teams coordinator who was on the mission, described overflowing surgery wards and being unable to evaluate Al Shifa's operating theatres, "because there are people inside and they are not opening the door."