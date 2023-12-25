A plane with 303 Indian passengers detained near Paris over suspicions of human trafficking was due to leave on Monday for Mumbai, French judicial officials said.

The Airbus A340 with Indian passengers onboard was headed to Nicaragua when it was detained at Vatry airport, 150 kilometres (95 miles) east of Paris, when it arrived on Thursday from Dubai for refuelling, after an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying potential victims of human trafficking.

After questioning the passengers for two days, French prosecutors on Sunday gave the go-ahead for the plane to leave.

On Monday, the local prefecture confirmed that the plane would indeed take off "but not before noon".

Liliana Bakayoko, a lawyer for the airline operating the plane, said the aircraft would fly to Mumbai. It had obtained the necessary clearances and was now waiting for a departure time.

Local authorities said they expected a dozen or more of the passengers to decline further travel, instead applying for asylum in France.

Others protested at the decision to fly to India, saying they demanded to be flown to Nicaragua as promised.

The aircraft was still parked on the tarmac Monday morning, a reporter said, but a gangway has been fitted which would allow passengers to re-board. Passengers were beginning to gather at the departure gate, the reporter said.

A source close to the inquiry said the Indians were likely workers in the United Arab Emirates who had been bound for Nicaragua as a jumping-off spot for the United States or Canada.

Two suspects likely to be indicted