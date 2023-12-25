BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
War on Gaza to cost Israel another $14B in 2024, 'near-tripling' deficit
Israel's deputy budget commissioner says the war on Gaza is expected to stretch at least two months into 2024, considerably increasing expenses.
War on Gaza to cost Israel another $14B in 2024, 'near-tripling' deficit
An Israeli military vehicle drives along the border with Gaza, as seen from southern Israel. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2023

Israel's war on Gaza will likely cost it at least another $14 billion (50 billion shekels) in 2024 and result in a near-tripling of its budget deficit, the Finance Ministry said, projecting that fighting will last through February.

Briefing lawmakers, the ministry's deputy budget commissioner Itai Temkin said on Monday the war was expected to stretch at least two months into 2024, adding $8.3 billion (30 billion shekels) for security and another $5.5 billion (20 billion shekels) for civilian and other expenses.

That, he told the Knesset Finance Committee, would drive up total defence spending by more than $13.2 billion (48 billion shekels) beyond what had initially been allocated.

RelatedHow Israel wiped out a generation of Gaza's poets, writers and artists

Total budgetary spending in 2024 would rise to $155.5 billion (562.1 billion shekels) from a planned $142.1 billion (513.7 billion shekels ) and lead to a budget deficit of 5.9 percent of gross domestic product, up from a target of 2.25 percent.

RECOMMENDED

With the deficit expected to widen by $20.7 billion to $31.5 billion next year, Temkin said the gap would require cutting other expenses or raising revenue.

He also it was not currently possible to plan for the possibility that the war on Gaza would stretch into March or beyond.

"It is possible that later in the year we will have to come and update it and we will have to come with updates as the war drags on," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem