WORLD
5 MIN READ
In pictures: Amid Christmas cheer, pope decries Israeli atrocities in Gaza
Pope Francis says in his Christmas message that children dying in wars, including in besieged Gaza, are the "little Jesuses of today" and that Israeli strikes there were reaping an "appalling harvest" of innocent civilians.
In pictures: Amid Christmas cheer, pope decries Israeli atrocities in Gaza
People hold Palestinian flags as they gather to hear the traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi message to the city and the world delivered by Pope Francis from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on December 25, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
December 25, 2023

People have donned Santa caps on beaches, ski slopes and streets around the globe to celebrate Christmas, as Pope Francis called for an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine that this year have cast a shadow over one of the world's favourite holidays.

Red and white Santa outfits appeared on surfers from Australia to Florida, on cyclists in the smog-filled streets of New Delhi and intrepid souls braving chilly Channel waters for a holiday dip near Britain's Dover.

Pope Francis deplored the desperate humanitarian situation of Palestinians in besieged Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages in his Christmas message.

"My heart grieves for the victims of the abominable attack of 7 October, and I reiterate my urgent appeal for the liberation of those still being held hostage," the 87-year-old said in his traditional Urbi et Orbi message.

"I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims, and call for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid," he told thousands of faithful gathered at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican.

Israel has launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion since October 7 in Gaza, where more than 20,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Here's a glimpse of Christmas celebrations around the world.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem