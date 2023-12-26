From the devastating February 6 earthquakes, which claimed more than 50,000 lives, to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election under the inspiring theme of the “Century of Türkiye,” and the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the nation stands united at the threshold of 2024, poised to carry the lessons of resilience and progress into the new year.

With victories in sports and groundbreaking technological leaps, Türkiye etched a weave of determination throughout 2023.

Notable advances in naval capabilities, exemplified by the delivery of Türkiye’s largest warship and the world’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, have raised the country’s status among international military forces.

Also in 2023, the introduction of Togg’s first indigenous electric automobile launched a new age of sustainable automotive innovation in the country.

‘The Disaster of the Century’

Türkiye was hit by two devastating earthquakes, just nine hours apart, on February 6, causing severe loss of life across 11 provinces in the southern part of the country.

At the epicentre, in Kahramanmaras’s Pazarcik and Elbistan districts, the quakes measured 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale at a depth of 7 kilometres, lasted for over 30 seconds.

The region felt over 6,000 aftershocks in the following two weeks.

The earthquakes would come to be described as the “Disaster of the Century” due to the extensive toll on life and infrastructure.

The earthquakes devastated provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

And left over 50,000 people dead and nearly 115,000 injured. In total, the quakes affected over 13.5 million people in Türkiye and forced 3.5 million to move to other regions and cities.

Within the first few seconds of the quakes, tens of thousands of people were made homeless, buried under rubble of their dreams.

Turkish citizens and the state, along with people from all over the world, came to help those affected by the earthquakes.

Thousands went to great lengths and volunteered in search-and-rescue operations, while many others contributed generously to aid campaigns.

The state, which has the primary responsibility for coordinating aid campaigns, search-and-rescue operations, rehabilitation and reconstruction processes, worked tirelessly with the volunteers to heal the wounds of the nation.

TCG Anadolu - Türkiye's technological maritime marvel

In April, Türkiye welcomed delivery of TCG Anadolu, its largest warship and the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier.

This strategic addition not only strengthens Türkiye's naval capabilities but also positions the country among the select few in the world with a domestically-built aircraft carrier.

Named TCG Anadolu, the ship boasts versatile capabilities, designed to carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcrafts, and personnel.

Speaking at the ceremony in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the ship's unique status, declaring it the world's first warship where the largest and heaviest helicopters and drones can both land and take off.

Highlighting the ship's impressive features, Erdogan stated, "The TCG Anadolu...is the world's first warship in its field where UAVs can land and take off."

Türkiye's own UCAVs Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones, along with the light attack aircraft Hurjet, are equipped to land on and take off from the ship.

Beyond its operational capabilities, TCG Anadolu's weapon systems, combat management, electronic warfare, infrared search and track, electro-optical search, laser warning, torpedo defence systems, and radars are all indigenously developed.

With dimensions measuring 231 meters in length (758 feet) and 32 meters in width (105 feet), the ship's full load displacement reaches an impressive 27,000 tonnes.

Revolutionising Transportation: Togg Electric Car Fleet

Also in April, Türkiye took a significant leap in automotive innovation with the Togg, the country's first indigenous electric car maker.

Making its debut in the first quarter of 2023 with the SUV, Togg's inaugural smart device in the C segment, the company aims to produce five distinct models – SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV, and B-MPV – by 2030, asserting ownership of intellectual and industrial property rights.