Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised the so-called leader of the PKK terrorist organisation in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The MIT carried out a targeted operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah to neutralise Mehmet Sefa Akman, codenamed Bahoz Zagros, the sources said on Tuesday.

The terrorist, who was preparing for an armed attack against Türkiye and was under surveillance by Turkish intelligence, was neutralised in a pinpoint operation.

Akman, who joined the PKK terror group in 2005, had been the so-called leader of the terror organisation in Sulaymaniyah.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.