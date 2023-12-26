WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel detains senior Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar
Jarrar, a member of the legislative council elected in 2006, has been arrested multiple times previously by Israeli forces.
Israel detains senior Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar
Palestinians welcome lawmaker Khalida Jarrar in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, on September 26, 2021, following her release from an Israeli prison. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Sena SerimSena Serim
December 26, 2023

Israel has detained senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar from her home in occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the city of Al-Bireh, and arrested Jarrar after searching her home.

Jarrar is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the second largest faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization, and was elected a member of the legislative council in the last parliamentary elections held in 2006.

She has been arrested several times by Israeli, and was last released in September 2021 after spending two years behind bars.

RECOMMENDED

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since the fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7 in addition to over 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

RelatedPrisoner No 39: A Palestinian woman’s sufferings in Israeli detention
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem