Israel has detained senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar from her home in occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the city of Al-Bireh, and arrested Jarrar after searching her home.

Jarrar is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the second largest faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization, and was elected a member of the legislative council in the last parliamentary elections held in 2006.

She has been arrested several times by Israeli, and was last released in September 2021 after spending two years behind bars.