Heavy rain and floods have displaced thousands of people and wreaked havoc in Malaysia, Thailand and Australia, said the local media.

According to Malaysian media, heavy floods in the Kelantan region affected over 18,000 people, as the state has been battling heavy rain since Friday.

State-run Bernama News reported on Tuesday that authorities established temporary relief camps for the affected people in the Kuala Betis area.

So far, 18,735 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas, it said.

In Thailand, heavy rain and floods hit the country's far south and caused severe damage and displacement of over 100,000 people in five provinces.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is flying to the region on Tuesday to oversee the ongoing rescue and relief efforts, Bangkok-based news site Khaosod reported.

The heavy rain caused massive flooding in 14 districts, with Narathiwat province in southern Thailand being the most affected as thousands were disp laced from their homes.