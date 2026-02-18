Indian workers in the Israeli city of Ashkelon have been beaten in a “targeted, racially motivated attack”, according to a report by the Israeli media.

The southern Israeli city lies about 50 kilometres from Tel Aviv and close to Gaza.

The attack comes in the backdrop of India deciding not to join over 80 countries criticising Israeli settlement expansions in the occupied West Bank in a signed statement at the UN, as Indian Prime Minister Modi plans to visit Israel next week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Modi would visit “next week,” and that Israel is “enormously popular” in India.

A video released by the Israeli broadcaster, KAN, shows at least two men being assaulted by a group of attackers in what appears to be a public park.

Hebrew captions accompanying the footage described the assault as a “premeditated” ambush driven by “racism and malice”, with the attackers allegedly coordinating the assault through WhatsApp messages before targeting Indian workers in the neighbourhood.

The broadcaster said the group plotted the attack in advance and carried out the beating in broad daylight.

It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred, though the video report was released on February 16.

Indians in Israel

The incident has drawn attention in India, where the opposition Congress party has urged authorities to intervene and ensure medical care for the victims.

In a post on X, a Congress spokesperson called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to urgently verify the condition of those wounded and raise the matter with Israeli authorities.

The statement also questioned whether Modi would address alleged racist attacks against Indian nationals during his visit to Israel.