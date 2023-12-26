Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said two French diplomats had been ordered to leave over actions "incompatible with their diplomatic status."

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday it had summoned French ambassador Anne Boillon to express a "strong protest over the actions of two employees of the French Embassy."

Without providing further details, it said the two had been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

The move came amid tense relations between the countries as Baku has accused Paris of being biased towards Yerevan during European-mediated peace talks with Armenia.

In November, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused France of inciting conflicts in the Caucasus by arming Armenia.

Related An unreliable middleman: France’s role in the Karabakh conflict

Karabakh war