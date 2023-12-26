Over the past few months, most Western political elites have given a blank check to Israel during its assault on Gaza that has killed more than 20,000 people. Many are asking, why have these leaders not condemned the undeniable war crimes and international law violations that Israel is committing against the Palestinians?

There are several explanations for this phenomenon. The usual ones include the power of the Israeli lobby in the United States and the West, as well as Christian Zionism.

While I do not deny these two elements, I submit that there is another explanation that gives us an even greater insight into Western unequivocal support: fulfilling the fantasy through Israel. In other words, Israel is doing to the Palestinians what many Western political elites want to do to Arabs and Muslims, but often cannot.

The power of the Israeli lobby has been well documented. The extent and reach of the lobby in US corridors of power is so strong and deep that it often produces an almost unanimous support for Israel.

Meanwhile, Christian Zionism has been part of Western Christianity, especially Protestantism, for a long time. For American Christian Zionists, the idea of the revival of Israel is closely connected to the idea of manifest destiny and American exceptionalism. Both countries are seen as a manifestation of God’s will.

Just as the US conquered much of the North American continent, expelled and exterminated the natives, and settled the land in the name of civilisation, the Israelis are doing the same in Palestine.

On the other side of the Atlantic, British support for Zionism emerged in the 19th century, culminating in the Balfour Declaration of 1917. The belief in the fulfilment of the Biblical prophecy regarding the return of Christ (the second coming) adds fuel to this support. For this reason, the majority of Zionists are not Jewish but Christian.

The preceding two elements explain the Anglo-American and most of the West’s political support for the existence of Israel.

But support for Israel’s violence against Palestinians and disregard for international law is located elsewhere: Israel as the last European colonial outpost in the Middle East. As the anti-colonial struggle was ending the European colonial project after World War Two, Israel emerged as the continuation of that dream – a predominantly European nation based in the Arab world, bent on subjugating and eliminating the native population.

It also created a military outpost that can serve as a military base in the Middle East. In this explanation, it is not Israel that is somehow “controlling” the West – an anti-Semitic idea, to begin with – but it is the Western countries that are using Israel for their own political and strategic gains. International law did not apply to the colonial powers then, and it does not apply to Israel now.

The relative ease with which most Western governments have accepted violence against Palestinians is directly linked to the post-Sept. 11 normalisation of violence against Arabs and Muslims.