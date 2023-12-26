Since the war in Gaza began, plenty of posters, stickers and leaflets in the occupied West Bank have urged Palestinians to boycott Israeli products and buy local.

"By us, for us," reads the slogan of the new campaign that has spread across towns in recent weeks, as calls to ban Israeli goods also grow in other countries. The slogan is everywhere at one well-known supermarket chain in the occupied West Bank, where "Made in Palestine" fare like water, milk and toilet paper take pride of place.

"It's all about highlighting Palestinian products," said Omar Bawatneh, manager of a branch in Ramallah. The chain estimates that sales of Israeli products at its stores have dropped by 30 percent since Israel launched its war on Gaza.

On October 7, Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel in an attack that left around 1,140 people dead, according to tally based on Israeli figures. The Palestinian group also took around 250 people to Gaza as hostages. Israel says 129 of them remain there.

Following the attack, Israel launched a land, sea and air assault on the densely populated enclave. The offensive has killed more than 20,900 people, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has also flared since the outbreak of the war. More than 300 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.

At supermarkets across the occupied territory, young people in particular have "developed a political conscience and are consuming more and more Palestinian products," Bawatneh said.

"They look at the labels, go online to see the list of products to boycott," he added, referring to the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Related Euro-Med calls Israeli killings in Gaza 'genocide', sends report to ICC, UN

Global momentum