Seventy-six years ago, Zionist militias stormed Palestine, killing 15,000 Palestinians and violently expelling 750,000 more from their villages and lands to make way for the formation of Israel.

This is known as the Nakba - the "catastrophe" in Arabic, and many have tried to draw parallels between that historical trauma and the current assault Israel is waging on Gaza.

In 1948, more than 500 Palestinian villages were raided and destroyed by militia forces.

Those who remained would live under occupation - 420,000 in the West Bank, 80,000 in Gaza, and about 160,000 more within the newly established State of Israel.

"If, in 75 years time, the international community has still to realise what the 'Nakba' is, here's what it is – televised, under our watch," Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for Palestinian human rights, told reporters during the Gaza war atrocities in November last year.

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza puts the number of dead around 35,589 and counting, but more than 10,000 people remain unaccounted for, buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings and infrastructure.

TRT World explains why this war has become Palestine’s “new Nakba.”

Why is it important to understand the first Nakba in 1948 to understand what is happening now?

“Because this didn't start on October 7, it started in 1948,” Darin Sallam, writer and director of the critically acclaimed film Farha (2021) tells TRT World.

“This is not a complicated conflict. This is not a religious conflict. It is not a war. It is an occupier and the occupied. It is an oppressor and the oppressed. It is a coloniser and the colonised, and that began in 1948.”

What similarities are there between the 1948 Nakba and the war today?

“The war crimes committed by Israel today are the same as 1948 and we are seeing repetitive patterns of barbarism and savagery,” Sallam said from her home in Jordan. Her family, victims themselves of the first Nakba, were forced to leave their home in Ramla, now part of Israel.

She’s been receiving messages from people watching scenes from Gaza unfold on their news and social media screens. They tell her they are the same shocking images they saw portrayed in Farha - set in an unnamed Palestinian village during the Nakba.

“Infants left to starve and die, children being killed in cold blood, murdering defenceless families, stealing jewellery and property, wiping out villages, and most recently how they announced via megaphones to leave the area to so-called ‘safe zones.’ It’s the same as 1948, but worse!”

Dr Ghada Karmi, a co-founder of the European Centre for Palestine Studies at Exeter University and a Nakba survivor, was just eight years old when she was forced to leave her family home in West Jerusalem’s affluent Katamon neighbourhood.

I remember there was fear everywhere, and it’s that same fear I’m seeing on the faces of the children in Gaza today. - Dr. Ghada Karmi, co-founder of the European Centre for Palestine Studies at Exeter University and a Nakba survivor

Her “friendly and calm” neighbourhood before 1948 became occupied by Zionist “snipers and militia.” Her family would become part of the 70 percent of Palestinians prohibited by the new state, Israel, from ever returning home.

“I remember there was fear everywhere, and it’s that same fear I’m seeing on the faces of the children in Gaza today,” she told TRT World.

At least 8,000 children are believed to have died since the war began, but many more could be trapped under the rubble, and others who do survive are often left without any surviving family members.

Sallam said one of the reasons she had wanted to tell the story of the Nakba through a 14-year-old girl's eyes in her film was to show how Palestinian kids are robbed of their childhoods, targeted and assassinated.

“It is just one story of a child who survived Nakba. In Gaza remember a child would have had to survive five wars to have made it to their 18th birthday.”

Is what we are seeing now worse than the Nakba?

It is in terms of the sheer level of loss of lives, displacement and destruction, Karmi said.

She recalled that when she was a child in Palestine, the Zionist paramilitary group Haganah had bombed the Semiramis Hotel that was located on the road just above her home, killing at least 20 people, including one child.

“I remember some of our windows shattering because of that explosion, but what is happening now is incomparable.”