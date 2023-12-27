Eight people have been killed, and one is missing in Australia after severe thunderstorms battered the country's east over the Christmas holidays, authorities said, with tens of thousands of properties still without power.

Wild weather lashed the states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland on December 25 and 26, bringing large hailstones and torrential rains, officials said on Wednesday.

Strong winds blew off roofs and brought down trees in some of the worst-affected areas.

Three men were killed after a yacht with 11 onboard capsized near Green Island in Moreton Bay, Queensland state Police Commissioner Katarina Carrol told reporters.

A nine-year-old girl and a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Queensland after they were swept away in flooded stormwater drains.

Two were killed by falling trees. Authorities warned that fast-rising rivers and streams could burst banks, inundating campgrounds, which usually become crowded during the Christmas and New Year weeks.

A woman was found dead in a campground in Victoria after flood waters receded, police said.

Queensland's state-owned Energex said more than 90,000 households were still without power following the storms, adding it had sustained severe damage to its network with hundreds of power lines down and it would take days to restore power.