Eric Schroeder, the ringleader of an organised crime group, who was wanted with an Interpol red notice issued by Germany, was arrested by Turkish police in Istanbul, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

Schroeder was wanted for establishing an organisation with the intent to commit a crime, money laundering from criminal assets, and drug trafficking, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

"He was wanted by German authorities for managing drug trade in Hamburg, leading an organisation to commit crimes, and money laundering from criminal assets. He is accused of engaging in drug trafficking in a total of 24 incidents, involving 784 kilograms of marijuana and 154 km of cocaine,” Yerlikaya said.

"He is also implicated in a robbery of a container containing 1.1 tons of cocaine, along with members of the Hells Angels armed crime syndicate. It was determined that he handled the financial affairs of an international drug trafficker named Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers in Europe and laundered his money," he added.