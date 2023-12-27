TÜRKİYE
Istanbul operation nets notorious crime ring leader wanted by Interpol
The head of an organised crime syndicate, Eric Schroeder, who was sought with a red notice by Germany, is apprehended in Istanbul in the Cage-25 operation, the Turkish interior minister announces.
Schroeder is accused of overseeing drug trafficking operations in Hamburg, leading an organisation for criminal purposes, and committing money laundering offences related to illicit gains. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 27, 2023

Eric Schroeder, the ringleader of an organised crime group, who was wanted with an Interpol red notice issued by Germany, was arrested by Turkish police in Istanbul, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

Schroeder was wanted for establishing an organisation with the intent to commit a crime, money laundering from criminal assets, and drug trafficking, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

"He was wanted by German authorities for managing drug trade in Hamburg, leading an organisation to commit crimes, and money laundering from criminal assets. He is accused of engaging in drug trafficking in a total of 24 incidents, involving 784 kilograms of marijuana and 154 km of cocaine,” Yerlikaya said.

"He is also implicated in a robbery of a container containing 1.1 tons of cocaine, along with members of the Hells Angels armed crime syndicate. It was determined that he handled the financial affairs of an international drug trafficker named Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers in Europe and laundered his money," he added.

Schroeder was arrested in a Turkish operation named Cage-25, the interior minister said, as he pledged that Türkiye will not allow international organised crime groups and drug traffickers disturbing the public peace to breathe, and they will put them all in cages one by one.

Police also seized money, brand watches, mobile phones, sim cards, passports, and ID cards issued for different names, Yerlikaya said.

The operation also uncovered the involvement of an international drug dealer named Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers, who was identified as managing financial transactions in Europe and laundering illicit funds.

Minister Yerlikaya commended the law enforcement forces involved in the operation and revealed the seized assets.

This crackdown indicates Türkiye's commitment to combating transnational criminal networks and ensuring public safety, the minister added.

