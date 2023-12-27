Turkish security forces have “neutralised” 59 PKK terrorists in Iraq and northern Syria, near the Turkish borders, the country’s National Defence Minister Yasar Guler said.

“We carried out air operations on 71 targets in northern Iraq and Syria, resulting in the neutralising of 59 terrorists through operations, clashes, and other means,” the ministry said on Wednesday in a statement posted on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"As we have always stated, our fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," Guler said.

Turkish intelligence neutralises another senior PKK terrorist in N Iraq

Turkish intelligence teams have “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) located Zeynep Eyveri, codenamed Aryen Are, in the rural Penjavin region of Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah city, the sources said on Wednesday.

Eyveri was responsible for the actions of female terrorists along the Iran-Iraq border.

The terrorist, who was plotting an attack against military bases in northern Iraq, was “neutralised” by Turkish intelligence before she carried out the attack.