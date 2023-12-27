Luton Town striker Carlton Morris reported an alleged racist comment from the crowd during their Premier League game at Sheffield United, his club said, an incident which is currently investigated by the police.

The player reported the comment to the match officials in line with Premier League protocols, Luton added.

"The matter was dealt with immediately by both Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police, who are currently investigating," Luton said in a statement.

"We would like to thank both Sheffield United officials and the police for their swift actions in dealing with today's incident."

The Premier League condemned the incident in a post on social media.