Turkish Intelligence Organization captures two FETO terrorists in Algeria
The terrorists were responsible for organising and overseeing the terrorist group's activities in Algeria, as well as providing financial support to the organisation, security sources say.
Mustafa Bircan (L) and Mustafa Tan (R) were maintaining connections with organisational leaders in the United States, and providing financial support to the terrorist organisation, the sources reveal. /Photo: Others / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
December 27, 2023

Turkish security forces have successfully apprehended two members of the FETO terrorist organisation.

In a coordinated operation conducted by the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security, terrorists identified as Mustafa Tan and Mustafa Bircan have been captured.

Both Tan and Bircan were actively involved in the Algerian branch of the terrorist organisation.

The joint operation revealed that the FETO members, Tan and Bircan, were responsible for organising and overseeing the group's activities in Algeria, maintaining connections with the organisational leaders in the United States, and providing financial support to the terrorist group.

The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts by Turkish authorities to dismantle the international network of FETO and bring its members to justice.

The suspects are expected to face legal proceedings in Türkiye for their involvement in the activities of the terrorist organisation.

Who is FETO?

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The US has been sheltering a significant number of FETO members, most of whom fled Türkiye after failing to take control of the country through a military coup carried out by rouge soldiers infiltrated into the army.

Fetullah Gulen is the most-wanted of all FETO members and has resided in the US since 1999.

