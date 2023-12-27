Turkish security forces have successfully apprehended two members of the FETO terrorist organisation.

In a coordinated operation conducted by the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security, terrorists identified as Mustafa Tan and Mustafa Bircan have been captured.

Both Tan and Bircan were actively involved in the Algerian branch of the terrorist organisation.

The joint operation revealed that the FETO members, Tan and Bircan, were responsible for organising and overseeing the group's activities in Algeria, maintaining connections with the organisational leaders in the United States, and providing financial support to the terrorist group.

The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts by Turkish authorities to dismantle the international network of FETO and bring its members to justice.

The suspects are expected to face legal proceedings in Türkiye for their involvement in the activities of the terrorist organisation.