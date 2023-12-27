Israel has handed over the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in the Gaza war, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said after they were buried and the authorities recorded details to help with later identification.

Gaza authorities were trying to figure out when and where the men were killed and who they were.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry said the bodies were handed over by Israel through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

According to the Islamic Waqf, or religious affairs ministry, the bodies had been collected from the northern part of Gaza.

Related In pictures: Israel hands Gaza bodies of 80 Palestinians, some 'in pieces'

A rare return

It is rare for such a large number of bodies to be returned.