Israel's brutal and indiscriminate bombing of Gaza has killed more than 21,000 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave and triggered one of the biggest humanitarian crises in modern history.

Simultaneously, the occupied West Bank has witnessed increased Israeli atrocities, including settler violence and the detention of more than 3,200 Palestinians by Israeli security forces since the October 7 cross-border Hamas attack.

Israel, along with Western allies like the US, have framed Israel's war on Gaza and its collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories as a 'war on terror', likening Hamas to organisations like Daesh.

This rhetoric has been further amplified by recent statements, like the US President Biden echoing Israeli misinformation of alleged Hamas atrocities and unsubstantiated claims that portray Palestinians as 'savages', rekindling a post-9/11 atmosphere marked by growing hate crime in the West against Muslims and Arabs.

Against this backdrop, the advocacy group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has reported a record number of complaints of anti-Muslim bias since October 7, headlined by the murder of a six-year-old Palestinian-American Wadea al Fayoume, who was stabbed to death by his landlord. His mother was also injured in the attack.

In this regard, TRT World spoke to Salman Sayyid, Professor of Rhetoric and Decolonial Thought at the University of Leeds and Head of the School of Sociology and Social Policy, whose work has pioneered critical Muslim studies.

In the free-wheeling interview, Professor Sayyid shares his insight on Israel's Western-backed narrative on Gaza and debunks the prevailing perspective on resistance and terrorism and its global implications.

TRT WORLD: How do you view the narrative surrounding Israel's war on Gaza, particularly regarding the interplay between resistance and terrorism on one hand and occupation and self-defence on the other?

SalmanSayyid: Tel Aviv's right to self-defence does not trump the Palestinian right to self-defence. It is important to contest the narrative… that defends its occupation and subjugation of the Palestinians, (that the) Palestinian right to protect their lives and livelihood should be considered any less.

The use of (the ruse of) terrorism is polemical rather than analytical, and this has been fairly well-established in literature. Until the end of the Cold War, this was the dominant position. The terms "terrorist" and "freedom fighter" were not objective and descriptive categories but were determined by the perspective of the observer.

With the 'war on terror'...US description of terrorism has become hegemonic, and the very idea of armed liberation struggles has been marginalised in the lexicon of international discourse.

This means that groups such as the Rohingya, Uighurs, Kashmiris, and, of course, Palestinians, among many others, find their resistance continuously re-described as terrorism, thereby deprıvıng them of legitimacy.

It doesn't require special awareness to notice the contrast with the Ukrainian resistance, how Ukraine has been presented by the Western powers, and what measures they have taken to support Kiev in the name of universal principles.

The narrowing down of the space for liberation struggles goes beyond including armed resistance; it extends to logistical or rhetorical support. As a consequence, the discourse around terrorism is attempting to foreclose politics itself.

Is the narrative changing?

SS: Currently, there are two narratives. One is a pro-Zionist narrative that accepts everything that Tel Aviv is doing and saying and is considered legitimate and reasonable.

The other is a pro-Palestinian narrative that considers Tel Aviv to be a colonial-racial state, an armed colonial settlement dedicated to the subjugation of Palestine and the establishment of apartheid.

The investment in Tel Aviv's narrative by ruling powers is so great that it would require a major effort to dent that. And that can only come about through a transformation of these countries' ideas of who they are. It is necessary to complete the process of decolonisation.

The demonstrations in favour of Palestine provide us with hope that this transformation can begin and we can work towards a world that sees justice for the Palestinian people.

This means the end of apartheid, the end of Islamophobia and the restoration of the primacy of civil rights throughout the world.

Can you expand upon the impact of this rhetoric on hate crime and Islamophobia and how states' stances and actions affect that? What does it imply for the security of Muslim and/or Arab communities living in Western countries?

SS: The global impact of Islamophobia is twofold. Firstly, it makes the world unsafe for expressions of Muslimness, thus threatening the lives and livelihood of Muslims and those considered to be adjacent to Muslims.

This lack of safety manifests itself in a variety of ways, ranging from street violence and institutional discrimination in employment, housing, social engagement and participation to segregation, apartheid, and even ethnic cleansing and genocide.