BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Israeli war on Gaza costs Palestine's private sector $1.5B in losses
"About 89 percent of the total number of employees in Gaza has been out of work," says the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
Israeli war on Gaza costs Palestine's private sector $1.5B in losses
The number of private sector establishments or facilities in Palestine is 176,000, including 56,000 in Gaza, and 120,000 in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
December 27, 2023

The losses of private sector businesses in Palestine reached approximately $1.5 billion in the first two months of Israel's devastating onslaught on Gaza, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) has said.

The PCBS said in a statement on Wednesday that the daily losses of the private sector in Gaza are estimated to be $25 million, "except for direct losses in properties and assets losses."

The number of private sector establishments or facilities in Palestine is 176,000, including 56,000 in Gaza, and 120,000 in the occupied West Bank.

"The primary results indicated that 29 percent of total establishments in West Bank witnessed decline or stopped in production through the (Israeli) aggression while most of the establishments in Gaza stopped their production," PCBS added.

And, as a result of Israel's ongoing deadly onslaught on Gaza, "about 89 percent of the total number of employees in Gaza has been out of work."

Related'All of Gaza': How settlers plan to re-occupy enclave to avenge October 7
RECOMMENDED

Deadly onslaught

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 21,110 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 55,243 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Israeli attacks have left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid acute shortages of food and clean water.

RelatedIs Israel’s current assault on Gaza worse than the 1948 Palestinian Nakba?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem