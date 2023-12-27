The Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is "the last person to talk about anything related to genocide", Türkiye's Communications Director has said.

"Netanyahu has mastered skills to sell the world, his war crimes against civilians as self-defence. Even though the world fails to stop him, the history will judge him as the war criminal he is," Fahrettin Altun said on X on Wednesday.

Asserting that Netanyahu is "the last person to talk about our struggle against terrorism", Altun emphasised Türkiye has fought against the terror group PKK and its extensions for more than 40 years.

"Kurdish people in Türkiye themselves fought against the PKK that indiscriminately kills civilians and children just like Netanyahu himself," he added.

Stressing that Netanyahu is "the last person to talk about morality," Altun condemned the Israeli premier's decades old mission to drive Palestinians out of their lands.

"Now he has taken it to a new level by using the Israeli army to kill civilians in their homes, hospitals and refugee camps," he added.

The communications director reiterated Türkiye's calls for the international community to unanimously work towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging for negotiations towards lasting peace in the region.

Altun added that Ankara will "continue to do so regardless of political attacks and defamation levelled against Türkiye. We will continue to speak the truth!"