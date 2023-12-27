King Abdullah II of Jordan has met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Cairo and the two pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza, where relentless Israeli attacks have killed more than 21,000 people in just over two months.

The two leaders stressed their complete rejection of attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue, and forcibly displace Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, according to statements shared by both sides on Wednesday.

They called for an immediate ceasefire and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza to ease the suffering of the people.

King Abdullah and Sisi emphasized that the only solution the international community should push for is an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

Ceasefire efforts