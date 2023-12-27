WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria attacks death toll mounts as Tinubu directs action against culprits
The region of Plateau State which suffered attacks by armed groups, is a region that is plagued by religious and ethnic tensions for several years.
Nigeria attacks death toll mounts as Tinubu directs action against culprits
There are fears the death toll could rise further as some people remain missing. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Emir Isci
December 27, 2023

The death toll from a series of attacks on villages in central Nigeria has climbed to almost 200, local authorities said, as survivors began to bury the dead.

Armed groups launched attacks between Saturday evening and Tuesday morning in Nigeria's Plateau State, a region plagued for several years by religious and ethnic tensions.

Authorities had previously put the death toll at 163.

During a meeting with Nigeria's vice president on Wednesday, Monday Kassah, head of the local government in Bokkos, Plateau State, said that 148 Bokkos villagers had been killed in the attacks.

At least 50 people were also reported dead in several villages in the Barkin Ladi area, according to Dickson Chollom, a member of the state parliament.

There are fears the death toll could rise further as some people remain missing, Kassah told AFP on Tuesday, adding that 500 people had been injured and thousands displaced.

A large number of the dead were buried on Tuesday, with the vice president of the Church of Christ in Nations, Timothy Nuwan, putting the number at 150.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedArmed groups kill at least 160 people in central Nigeria

Violence condemned

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday decried the attacks and ordered "security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits".

Northwest and central Nigeria have been long terrorised by bandit militias operating from bases deep in forests and raiding villages to loot and kidnap residents for ransom.

Competition for natural resources between nomadic herders and farmers, intensified by rapid population growth and climate pressures, has also exacerbated social tensions and sparked violence.

RelatedNigerian military 'inadvertently' bombs civilians at religious gathering
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem