The UN’s relief chief has warned of a health disaster in Gaza as hospitals are barely able to provide services due to the ongoing war.

"Hospitals are barely functioning. Infectious diseases are rife and spreading fast in overcrowded shelters. Hundreds of people with war injuries are unable to receive care. Gaza is a public health disaster in the making,” Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said on X on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners delivered fuel and other essential supplies to two hospitals in northern and southern Gaza this week, the UN agency said Wednesday in a statement.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to "take urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help people with terrible injuries, acute hunger, and at severe risk of disease," according to the statement.