A New York City man has been charged with attempted murder and assault as hate crimes following the Christmas Day stabbing of two teenage tourists from Paraguay at an eatery inside Grand Central Terminal, authorities have said.

Witnesses said Esteban Esono-Asue, 36, also known as Steven Hutcherson, made derogatory comments about white people shortly before the unprovoked attack on the 14- and 16-year-old girls inside the Manhattan transit hub Monday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

He was being held without bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty Tuesday to the charges, which also included child endangerment.

According to the complaint, Esono-Asue initially was asked to leave the Tartinery dining area by an employee, who said Esono-Asue responded by saying: “I'll leave, I don't want the white man to get at you,” or something similar.

A second employee said he made another racist comment after he approached her and asked for a table to place an order.

“I don't want to sit with Black people. I want to sit with the crackers,” he told the second employee, according to the complaint.