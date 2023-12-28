A US delegation met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to discuss the unprecedented flow of irregular immigrants on the border between their two countries and to identify ways to address challenges to border security.

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena welcomed on Wednesday the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall ahead of their meeting with Lopez-Obrador and the Mexican Security Cabinet.

Lopez Obrador welcomed the US delegation's visit on his X account.

“We ask President (Joe) Biden to meet with Secretaries Antony Blinken, Alejandro Mayorkas and Presidential National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall to directly address issues of economic cooperation, security and migration. Important agreements were reached for the benefit of our people and nations. Now more than ever, a good neighbor policy is essential," he said.

Outside the National Palace, where the meeting took place, Barcena briefed reporters on what had been discussed during the three hours of talks.

She said regular meetings will be held with the governments of the US, Guatemala and other South and Central American countries to address migration in the hemisphere.

"We are going to work together with Guatemala, with the countries of South America and Central America. That was what was really discussed," she said.