Heavy rains overnight in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 40 people, local media reported.

At least 20 people were found dead in the provincial capital Bukavu while the bodies of 20 others were discovered in the surrounding village of Burhinyi, reports said on Wednesday, citing the governor’s office.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and there is concern that the death toll may rise.